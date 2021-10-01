Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.83 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $208.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.58.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.64.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

