Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 177,972 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,972 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Avantor worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,251 shares of company stock valued at $18,409,598 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.