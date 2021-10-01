National Bank Financial Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$49.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. TD Securities lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 92,587 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 24.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.