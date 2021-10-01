Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77. 145,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 118,540,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

