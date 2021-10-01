Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Euronav in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Euronav in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 113.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 41.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

