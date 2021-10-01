Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.13

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 39773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Several research analysts have commented on MUR shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

