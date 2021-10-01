Multiplier (BMXX) Trading 15.4% Lower This Week

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $610,876.10 and $18,550.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00066446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00104710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00138894 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,582.37 or 1.00172507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.17 or 0.06900388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.97 or 0.00763026 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

