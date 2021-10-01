Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Down to $56.64

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.64, but opened at $54.81. Morphic shares last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 1,036 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $266,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,908 shares of company stock worth $1,757,381. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 256.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 620,326 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 92.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,365,000 after buying an additional 451,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $23,446,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 392.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 108,218.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 299,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas.

