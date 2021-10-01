Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 299,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in American Tower by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 266,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,944,000 after purchasing an additional 72,686 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Tower by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $265.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.27. The company has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.