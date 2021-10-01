Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 8,190 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,871 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

