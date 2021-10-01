Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Tata Motors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

TTM opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.