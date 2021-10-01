Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,437 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.92, for a total value of $924,278.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

Shares of MORN opened at $259.03 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.23 and a 52 week high of $288.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.23 and a 200-day moving average of $250.94.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Morningstar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 828.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Morningstar by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

