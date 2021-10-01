Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cheuvreux upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KNRRY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,436. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

