Morgan Stanley Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.53.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.684 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 147.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 16.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,763 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 91.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,635 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

