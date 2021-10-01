Morgan Stanley Lowers Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
NASDAQ DUO opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.97. Fangdd Network Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.
Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fangdd Network Group
Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.
