Moon Capital Management LP Invests $1.14 Million in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Moon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. Group 1 Automotive accounts for about 0.4% of Moon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 13.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

GPI traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $186.64. 1,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.85 and a 12 month high of $206.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

