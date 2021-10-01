Moon Capital Management LP Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Moon Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302,351 shares during the period. Adecoagro accounts for approximately 2.4% of Moon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. FMR LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,914,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 775,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,038. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.31. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

