Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,249,000 after buying an additional 2,990,245 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CoStar Group by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,433,000 after purchasing an additional 469,427 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $854,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.10. 10,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,335. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 146.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

