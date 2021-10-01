Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 600 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,563. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

