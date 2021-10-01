MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ML opened at $6.77 on Friday. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth $4,831,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in MoneyLion by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

