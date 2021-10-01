Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after buying an additional 424,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

MDLZ stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

