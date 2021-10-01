monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

MNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.70.

monday.com stock opened at $326.20 on Thursday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $425.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.42.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $121,245,000.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

