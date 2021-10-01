ModiHost Market Cap Hits $166,047.33 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. ModiHost has a market cap of $166,047.33 and $29,842.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00117512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00177662 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.