MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) Short Interest Update

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MOST stock remained flat at $$3.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. MobileSmith has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Get MobileSmith alerts:

MobileSmith Company Profile

MobileSmith, Inc engages in the provision of mobile application services. It includes procedure management assistance and operational improvement patient/member-facing mobile application services to the healthcare industry. Its solutions includes Peri Patient Pathways, Peri Access, and Peri NAV. The company was founded by Bob Dieterle on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for MobileSmith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileSmith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.