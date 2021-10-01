MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) Short Interest Update

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MOST stock remained flat at $$3.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. MobileSmith has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.23.
MobileSmith Company Profile
