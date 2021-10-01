Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.09 and last traded at $72.09. 1,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.35.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsui Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.