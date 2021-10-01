Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

Shares of ALLE opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.39 and a 200 day moving average of $136.49.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

