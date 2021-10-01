Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.09 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,763 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.