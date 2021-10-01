Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

