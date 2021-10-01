Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

NYSE:FICO opened at $397.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

