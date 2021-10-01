Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 43,778 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of News worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,798,000 after purchasing an additional 159,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,804 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of News by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of News by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 309,086 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.53 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

