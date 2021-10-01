Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 116,035 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,035 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Discovery worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Discovery by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Discovery by 765.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

