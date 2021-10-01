Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Trading Down 5%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 6,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 701,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on MF shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Missfresh alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $15,354,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the second quarter valued at about $865,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth about $1,125,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.