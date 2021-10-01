Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Raymond James

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $51.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

