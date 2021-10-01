Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post $474.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.00 million and the highest is $486.60 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $388.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $69.84 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

