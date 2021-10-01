Mihiri Jayaweera Acquires 4,000 Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Stock

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) insider Mihiri Jayaweera purchased 4,000 shares of Wincanton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

Shares of Wincanton stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £441.98 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Wincanton plc has a one year low of GBX 197.50 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 412.59.

WIN has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Wincanton from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

