Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $553.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

