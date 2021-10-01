MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of MicroStrategy worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

MSTR opened at $578.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $660.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.