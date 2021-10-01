Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,924 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,391 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft stock opened at $281.92 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

