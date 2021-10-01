Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.10, but opened at $70.61. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Micron Technology shares last traded at $70.97, with a volume of 306,659 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Amundi bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,935,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

