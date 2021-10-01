Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Micron Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

