MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Lowered to Negative at Susquehanna Bancshares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to a “negative” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. 81,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,813,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $46.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,375. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,192,000 after purchasing an additional 516,843 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 283,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

