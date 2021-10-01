M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGPUF shares. HSBC cut shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645. M&G has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

