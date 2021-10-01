Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 21,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,070. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,965 shares in the company, valued at $734,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $42,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $132,190 in the last three months. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.