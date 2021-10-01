MetaHash Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $31.14 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00104857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00142891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,232.45 or 0.99839235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.63 or 0.06728668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,988,251,454 coins and its circulating supply is 2,817,967,591 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

