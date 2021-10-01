Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.56.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

