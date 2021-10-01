Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 377,426 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.89. 252,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,549. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

