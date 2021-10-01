Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $745,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,735,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $39.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,713.40. 49,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,811. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,433.23 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,783.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,484.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

