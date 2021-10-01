Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.85. 52,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,316. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $248.90. The company has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.