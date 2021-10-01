Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 55.31% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MERC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.02.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $765.38 million, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth $51,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

