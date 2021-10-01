Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

TCPC stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

